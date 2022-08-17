Dexter Senior Center next steps after the failed recreational millage

From DSC

Concerned community members, even from "no" voters, have been reaching out to the Dexter Senior Center since the recreation millage failed to pass. Center Supporters have raised questions about where the organization will move, what will fund senior services going forward, and what they can do now to support the Senior Center.

Dexter Senior Center envisions a greater Dexter area where older adults are active and integral part of the community. The Dexter Senior Center began serving the Greater Dexter Area in 1971 to improve the quality of life of older persons and continues to be a place where they can enjoy companionship, improve their overall health, and an increased sense of wellbeing.

Dexter Senior Center actively serves people in the Dexter School boundaries including Webster Township, the City of Dexter, Dexter Township, and parts of Scio and Lima townships.

In 2021, Dexter Senior Center received funding from the 5 Healthy Towns to hire a focus group facilitator to lead listening sessions. The feedback was strong support for the senior center and the desire for the new location within the City of Dexter.

In 2022, the millage feasibility study demonstrated 78% of respondents would vote to support the Senior Center.

So. What’s next?

Dexter Senior Center Board of Trustees will be meeting in August in a closed session and will have a long working session in September to develop the appropriate strategic next steps. We are having discussions with any and all interested community partners and individuals who want to support the center in our next steps in finding the right space and obtaining stable funding. We are keeping this group informed with a community support email list.

If you are concerned about the future of the center and want to be a part of the solutions, please join our email list to receive updates as we have them. https://dexterseniors.org/community-support/