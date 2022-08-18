Chelsea appoints interim Police Chief

By Doug Marrin

There’s a new sheriff in town, temporarily.

At its August 15, 2022, meeting, Chelsea City Council appointed Sgt. Richard Kinsey as Interim Police Chief. Former Police Chief Ed Toth’s retirement officially occurred earlier in the day.

In his recommendation of Kinsey to the council, City Manager Roy Atkinson said, “He is widely respected within the department in the city and has over 30 years of professional experience. In my short time in the City of Chelsea, I have known Richard to be a great officer and member of our community.”

Councilmember Peter Feeney motioned to appoint Kinsey, saying, “I think we’re lucky to have him.”

Councilmember Bill Ruddock supported the motion, and the council unanimously approved Kinsey’s appointment.

The city has been working with the Michigan Municipal League in recruiting candidates for the Police Chief position. Upon the recruiter’s recommendation, the council set Monday, August 22, 7 pm as the time for its first review of the applicants.

The initial review aims to select which candidates will be interviewed. The council discussed whether the meeting should be open to the public or closed to protect the applicant’s identity. From a conversation with the recruiter, Mr. Atkinson understood that the meeting could be open, and the personal information of those applicants wishing to remain anonymous could be redacted.

Mr. Ruddock reviewed the interview process by which the council filled the City Manager position. The initial review of the applicants was in a closed session. But for the interviews, the meeting was opened up to the public. “I think if the candidates have requested, we have the option as a board of honoring their request by going into closed session,” said Ruddock.

Mr. Atkinson concluded the discussion by stating he would confer further with the recruiter.