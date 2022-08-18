Dexter Community Report, 08-08-22

By Doug Marrin

Highlights from Dexter’s city administration reports to the city council at its August 8, 2022, meeting.

Fido Fountain: A resident has offered to donate a water fountain that would include a water source for dogs in memory of Ron Raiford. The city is working through possible locations.

Primary Election review: Certified results for the August 2 primary show city voters approving the transfer of city-owned property on Forest St. to the DDA by a margin of 1,227 to 318. Voters rejected the recreational millage 4,450 to 3,195.

DPW help wanted: The city is looking to fill a full-time position for its DPW.

Charter Amendment approved: The Michigan Attorney General’s Office notified the city that its ballot language for the proposed Charter Amendment is approved for the November 8 election.

Dexter-Chelsea Rd. Trail: The city met with representatives of Washtenaw County Parks for an update on the B2B trail crossing over Mill Creek. Preliminary thoughts are to have the crossing near Forest Lawn Cemetery using the historic Bell Rd. Bridge (currently unused and stored). The city has invited trail developers to present their concept at an upcoming council meeting.

Council meetings: With remodeling approaching the council chambers, city council meetings will be held at St. Andrew’s Church of Christ.

Walk Your Wheels "Pedestrian Zone" Stencils:

After a trial period of temporary sidewalk stencils asking visitors to walk only on downtown sidewalks, the city is getting pricing for sidewalk decals that are more visible and durable.

Connecting Community Grant: The city is applying for a Washtenaw Co grant designated for improving and expanding non-motorized trails. The funds would be used for the Grand St. connector to the B2B Trail if received.

Post Office relocation: The Post Office has contacted the city asking for assistance in finding a larger property that could be converted into a Post Office. Community Development Manager Michelle Aniol has been contacting business owners on its behalf.

Zoning Ordinance Public Hearing: The planning commission will conduct a public hearing on the Zoning Ordinance Update on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. In addition to the publication of the public hearing notice, the city has mailed over 700 letters to property owners whose zoning is proposed to change. More information on the changes can be found on the city’s website.

City staff and planning consultant CWA will be available to meet one-on-one with residents, property owners, and business owners to answer questions regarding changes to the Ordinances. These one-on-one sessions will take place at the city offices, located at 8123 Main St on:

Tuesday, August 23, from 8:30 – 10:30 am and 6 – 7 pm

Wednesday, August 24, from 6 – 7 pm

Thursday, August 25, from 8:30 – 10:30 am and 6 – 7 pm

Walk-ins are welcome, or appointments may be scheduled by calling City offices at 734-426-8303 during regular business hours.

Dexter Area Fire Department: The DAFD Board voted to send a letter to the IAFF Local 4090 inviting it to begin discussing the next contract with our firefighter’s union. The current contract expires in October 2023.

Sloan-Kingsley development: Mayor Keough has reached out to Scio Township Supervisor Will Hathaway regarding representatives from the city and township meeting to discuss the proposed Sloan-Kingsley property development on the Baker Rd corridor adjacent to Dexter. Mr. Hathaway replied that the township has seen the presentation but is not ready to begin discussions.

DDA appointment: The council approved Mayor Keough’s recommendation of Deb Schroeder, co-owner of Erratic Ales, to the Downtown Development Authority.