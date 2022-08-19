Chelsea MI
8-19-2022 6:10am

Weekly Road Work, Aug 22-28

Just a reminder - applications are still open for the 2022 Paint-a-Plow Program! The application deadline is August 25. Any community organization in Washtenaw County is welcome to apply. This year's theme is "The Many Faces and Places of Washtenaw Count
Township Where Impact to Traffic Timeline
Ann Arbor Maple (Foster) Rd Bridge over the Huron River Road closure July 6 - October
Ann Arbor Dixboro Rd between Matthaei Botanical Gardens and Marshall Nature Area, north of Plymouth Rd Intermittent lane closure mid-August - late-Sept
Ann Arbor Unpaved local roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control August 22 - Sept. 6
Augusta Rawsonville Rd between Judd Rd and Bemis Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of August 22 (extended)
Augusta Intersection of Hitchingham Rd and Talladay Rd Road closure August 22 - Sept. 1
Augusta Paved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - roadside mowing August 18 - 26
Augusta Rawsonville Rd between Willow Rd and Willis Rd Daytime road closure August 27
Dexter Dexter Townhall Rd between Island Lake Rd and county line Intermittent lane closure Week of August 22
Dexter Unpaved primary roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control August 22 - Sept. 6
Dexter Island Lake Rd between Lima Center Rd and City of Dexter Intermittent lane closure Week of August 22
Freedom Unpaved local roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control August 1 - 15
Lima Unpaved primary roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control August 22 - Sept. 6
Lodi Weber Rd between Dell Rd and Noble Rd Daytime road closure Week of August 22 (extended)
Lodi Dell Rd between Bethel Church Rd and Meridian Ct Intermittent lane closure Week of August 22 (extended)
Lodi Paved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - roadside mowing August 18 - 26
Lyndon Roepke Rd between M-52 and county line Intermittent lane closure Week of August 29 (extended)
Lyndon Unpaved primary roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control August 22 - Sept. 6
Manchester Herman Rd between Deer Valley Ln and Grossman Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of August 22 (extended)
Northfield Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control August 8 - 22
Northfield Sutton Rd between N. Territorial Rd and 6 Mile Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of August 22
Northfield 6 Mile Rd between Sutton Rd and Rushton Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of August 22
Northfield Rushton Rd between 6 Mile Rd and 8 Mile Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of August 22
Northfield 7 Mile Rd between East Shore Dr and Earhart Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of August 22
Northfield Whitmore Lake Rd between N. Territorial Rd and 5 Mile Rd Intermittent lane closure August 18 - Sept. 1
Pittsfield Packard Rd between US-23 and Carpenter Rd Road closure June 27 - mid-Sept
Pittsfield Crane Rd between Textile Rd and US-12 Lane closure July 25 - mid October (extended)
Pittsfield Crane Rd between Bemis Rd and Textile Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of August 22 (extended)
Pittsfield Paved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - roadside mowing August 18 - 26
Pittsfield, Ypsilanti Munger Rd between Textile Rd and US-12 Road closure July 12 - August 26 (extended)
Salem Gotfredson Rd between M-14 and Old N. Territorial Rd Intermittent lane closure June 6 - late Sept
Salem Intersection of Pontiac Tr and N. Territorial Rd Intersection closure June 13 - Sept 30
Saline, York Maple Rd between Saline-Milan Rd and Hartman Rd Road closure Week of August 22
Scio Intersection of Liberty Rd and Zeeb Rd Intersection closure July 5 - August 27
Scio Jackson Rd near Parkland Plz Lane closure and turnaround closure July 26 - August 26 (extended)
Scio Unpaved local roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control August 8 - 22
Scio N. Delhi Rd between Huron River Drive and end of pavement Intermittent lane closure Week of August 22
Sharon Jacob Rd between Easudes Rd and Walker Rd Road Closure Week of August 22
Sylvan Unpaved primary roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control August 22 - Sept. 6
Webster Joy Rd between N. Delhi Rd and Stein Rd Intermittent lane closure May - August
Webster Walsh Rd between Huron River Dr and Mast Rd Intermittent lane closure August 15 - 19
Webster, Northfield, Salem N. Territorial Rd between Mast Rd and county line Intermittent lane closure Week of August 22
York Unpaved local roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control August 8 - 22 (extended)
York Paved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - roadside mowing August 18 - 26
Ypsilanti Gattegno St between Foley Ave and Mollie St Daytime lane closure Jan. - Nov.
Ypsilanti McCarthy St between Conway St and Knowles St Daytime lane closure Jan. - Nov.
Ypsilanti Paved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - roadside mowing August 18 - 26
