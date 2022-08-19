8-19-2022 6:10am
Weekly Road Work, Aug 22-28
|Township
|Where
|Impact to Traffic
|Timeline
|Ann Arbor
|Maple (Foster) Rd Bridge over the Huron River
|Road closure
|July 6 - October
|Ann Arbor
|Dixboro Rd between Matthaei Botanical Gardens and Marshall Nature Area, north of Plymouth Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|mid-August - late-Sept
|Ann Arbor
|Unpaved local roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|August 22 - Sept. 6
|Augusta
|Rawsonville Rd between Judd Rd and Bemis Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of August 22 (extended)
|Augusta
|Intersection of Hitchingham Rd and Talladay Rd
|Road closure
|August 22 - Sept. 1
|Augusta
|Paved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - roadside mowing
|August 18 - 26
|Augusta
|Rawsonville Rd between Willow Rd and Willis Rd
|Daytime road closure
|August 27
|Dexter
|Dexter Townhall Rd between Island Lake Rd and county line
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of August 22
|Dexter
|Unpaved primary roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|August 22 - Sept. 6
|Dexter
|Island Lake Rd between Lima Center Rd and City of Dexter
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of August 22
|Freedom
|Unpaved local roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|August 1 - 15
|Lima
|Unpaved primary roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|August 22 - Sept. 6
|Lodi
|Weber Rd between Dell Rd and Noble Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Week of August 22 (extended)
|Lodi
|Dell Rd between Bethel Church Rd and Meridian Ct
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of August 22 (extended)
|Lodi
|Paved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - roadside mowing
|August 18 - 26
|Lyndon
|Roepke Rd between M-52 and county line
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of August 29 (extended)
|Lyndon
|Unpaved primary roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|August 22 - Sept. 6
|Manchester
|Herman Rd between Deer Valley Ln and Grossman Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of August 22 (extended)
|Northfield
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|August 8 - 22
|Northfield
|Sutton Rd between N. Territorial Rd and 6 Mile Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of August 22
|Northfield
|6 Mile Rd between Sutton Rd and Rushton Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of August 22
|Northfield
|Rushton Rd between 6 Mile Rd and 8 Mile Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of August 22
|Northfield
|7 Mile Rd between East Shore Dr and Earhart Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of August 22
|Northfield
|Whitmore Lake Rd between N. Territorial Rd and 5 Mile Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|August 18 - Sept. 1
|Pittsfield
|Packard Rd between US-23 and Carpenter Rd
|Road closure
|June 27 - mid-Sept
|Pittsfield
|Crane Rd between Textile Rd and US-12
|Lane closure
|July 25 - mid October (extended)
|Pittsfield
|Crane Rd between Bemis Rd and Textile Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of August 22 (extended)
|Pittsfield
|Paved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - roadside mowing
|August 18 - 26
|Pittsfield, Ypsilanti
|Munger Rd between Textile Rd and US-12
|Road closure
|July 12 - August 26 (extended)
|Salem
|Gotfredson Rd between M-14 and Old N. Territorial Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|June 6 - late Sept
|Salem
|Intersection of Pontiac Tr and N. Territorial Rd
|Intersection closure
|June 13 - Sept 30
|Saline, York
|Maple Rd between Saline-Milan Rd and Hartman Rd
|Road closure
|Week of August 22
|Scio
|Intersection of Liberty Rd and Zeeb Rd
|Intersection closure
|July 5 - August 27
|Scio
|Jackson Rd near Parkland Plz
|Lane closure and turnaround closure
|July 26 - August 26 (extended)
|Scio
|Unpaved local roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|August 8 - 22
|Scio
|N. Delhi Rd between Huron River Drive and end of pavement
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of August 22
|Sharon
|Jacob Rd between Easudes Rd and Walker Rd
|Road Closure
|Week of August 22
|Sylvan
|Unpaved primary roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|August 22 - Sept. 6
|Webster
|Joy Rd between N. Delhi Rd and Stein Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|May - August
|Webster
|Walsh Rd between Huron River Dr and Mast Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|August 15 - 19
|Webster, Northfield, Salem
|N. Territorial Rd between Mast Rd and county line
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of August 22
|York
|Unpaved local roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|August 8 - 22 (extended)
|York
|Paved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - roadside mowing
|August 18 - 26
|Ypsilanti
|Gattegno St between Foley Ave and Mollie St
|Daytime lane closure
|Jan. - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|McCarthy St between Conway St and Knowles St
|Daytime lane closure
|Jan. - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|Paved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - roadside mowing
|August 18 - 26