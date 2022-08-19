MI State Legislators’ Vote Report, 08-12-22

From MichiganVotes.org

MichiganVotes Weekly Report: August 12, 2022

The Michigan House and Senate did not meet this week, so this report describes some recently introduced bills of interest related to employment and wages. The legislature remained in recess until Aug. 17.

Senate Bill 922: Let teachers union bargain against privatization

Introduced by Sen. Sean McCann (D), to repeal a ban on public schools bargaining with employee unions over outsourcing non-instructional services to private companies, and over many other management issues including layoff policies, school calendars, and more. Union bargainers instead would be permitted to seek contract provisions that ban outsourcing. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.

House Bill 6099: Impose union “prevailing wage” mandate on private and public “renewable energy projects”

Introduced by Rep. Rachel Hood (D), to impose a “prevailing wage” mandate that would prohibit a person from awarding a contract to the lowest bidder for a “renewable energy project” unless the contractor pays wages based on pay scales that local union officials represent as prevalent in a particular area. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.

Senate Bill 1094: Repeal ban on schools giving pay or benefit increases if union contract expired

Introduced by Sen. Marshall Bullock (D), to repeal a 2011 law that prohibited school districts from giving seniority-based automatic pay hikes if their union contract has expired and no replacement has been negotiated. The bill would also repeal a ban on making a new contract’s terms retroactive to the expiration date of the old one. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.

House Bill 6078: Mandate school boards record and post union collective bargaining sessions

Introduced by Rep. Brad Paquette (R), to mandate that public school boards make audio recordings of their collective bargaining sessions with the teachers union, and post them without edits on the district’s homepage within two days. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.

Senate Bill 914: Impose binding arbitration mandate on all state agencies

Introduced by Sen. Betty Jean Alexander (D), to impose a “binding arbitration” mandate on every state agency, not just the state police. This would invest binding arbitration panels with the power to impose contract terms between state agencies and employees when unions claim a collective bargaining “impasse.” This is tied to Senate Joint Resolution M, which would place the mandate in the state constitution if approved by voters. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.

Senate Bill 908: Prohibit employer policies on off-work conduct

Introduced by Sen. Marshall Bullock (D), to prohibit an employer from having a policy against employing an individual on the basis of legal conduct by the individual during nonworking hours. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.

Senate Bill 907: Restrict certain employer communications to workers

Introduced by Sen. Jeff Irwin (D), to make it unlawful for an employer to require an employee to attend an employer-sponsored meeting or other communication with the employer if the primary purpose is to discourage unionization. The bill also applies to communications about the employer’s religious or political views. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.

Senate Bill 898: Define relocating unionized government facility as unfair

Introduced by Sen. Adam Hollier (D), to define as an “unfair labor practice” a government employer choosing to close, relocate or outsource operations at a facility within a year of its employees authorizing a union there. House Bill 5816 would apply the same restriction to private workplaces. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.

House Bill 5424: Ban using taxpayer dollar to pay school employee union expenses

Introduced by Rep. Pamela Hornberger (R), to make it unlawful for public schools to contribute toward the union or “education association” dues assumed by teachers, school superintendents, principals and administrators, building directors, school building “liaisons,” “central office administrators and staff” and related positions. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.

Senate Bill 477: Let police union agent walk away from member’s invalid discipline grievance

Introduced by Sen. Adam Hollier (D), to make exceptions to a law that requires a police union bargaining agent to represent a police officer who is aggrieved by a disciplinary action taken against him, where the union representative determines the grievance is without merit. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.

House Bill 4262: Ban union bargaining over school calendars and schedules

Introduced by Rep. Pamela Hornberger (R), to add school calendars and schedules to the list of prohibited subjects of collective bargaining between school districts and public employee unions. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.

House Bill 4176: Require government employees to pay union dues as a condition of employment

Introduced by Rep. Terry Sabo (D), to prohibit the state or local governments from entering a union contract that does not require their employees to pay union dues and fees as a condition of employment. This would go against the 2018 ruling of the U.S. Supreme Court in Janus vs. AFSCME, which held that requiring government workers to pay union dues violates their First Amendment rights to freedom of speech and freedom of association. The bill is sponsored or cosponsored by 49 of 52 Michigan House Democrats. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.

About: Michigan Votes is a free public service of the Mackinac Center for Public Policy, an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit research and educational institution. Its purpose is to inform citizens, community leaders, business people, media, and public officials about legislation that affects their families, schools, jobs and communities. The site empowers citizens to take a more active part in the democratic process, and hold their elected representatives accountable.

