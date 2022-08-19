Chelsea Field Hockey Blanks Rockford

The Chelsea field hockey team used a stellar defensive performance and a goal in each half to take down Rockford 2-0 in the season opener at home Wednesday night.

The teams were scoreless after one period, but the Bulldogs went on top in the second when Jordan Siefert blocked a clearing pass and fired in a shot from just inside the arc for a 1-0 lead with 9:14 left in the second period.

It would remain 1-0 until late in the third when the Bulldogs fired a shot on net that the Rams goaltender made a kick save on. Braiden Scheffler was there for the rebound and fired the shot in the back of the net for a 2-0 lead with five seconds left in the third.

The Bulldogs defense did the rest as they kept Rockford out of the net for the remainder of the night.

Elizabeth Lane earned the shutout in net for the Bulldogs.

Siefert scored the game winner with an assist to Azlyn Eckert, while Scheffler scored the otehr goal for Chelsea.

The Bulldogs will reurn to action Monday night when they host Mercy.

