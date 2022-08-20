Dexter Girls Golf Sweeps SEC Tri-Meet

Photo from Dexter Women's Golf Team Instagram

The Dexter girls' golf team had a strong opening week to the season after opening SEC play with a tri-meet sweep at Lincoln.

The Dreadnaughts shot a team score of 182 at Pine View Golf Course and beat out Lincoln with 184 and Chelsea with 191 for the sweep.

Freshman Avery Manning fired a scorching round of one-over par 37 to lead the Dreads.

Marissa Genske was next with a score of 47 and Sadie VanNatter right behind with 48. Olivia Napolitan shot a round of 50, Shelby Waltz 53, and Lena Gardner 55.

The Dreadnaughts had a strong showing at the Royal and Gold Invite at Hudson Mills Tuesday with a fourth place finish.

Dexter finished with a team score of 367 in the event won by AA Pioneer with 337.

Manning fired a round of 82 to finish fourth overall for the Dreads.

Genske finished with a score of 91, followed by Napolitan and Millie Truesdell each with a score of of 97. Van Natter rounded out the scoring with a 108.