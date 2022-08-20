Chelsea Soccer Takes Down Northwest in Opener

The Chelsea soccer team got the 2022 season rolling with a strong 4-1 win over Jackson Northwest Wednesday night.

After a weather delay pushed the start timeback the Bulldogs got the started with a goal by Jose Ortiz Martinez at the 14 minutes mark of the first half.

A short time later, Beck Elandt found the net to push the Bulldogs lead to 2-0, but the Mounties answered to cut the lead to 2-1 at the 23 minute mark.

Joseph Gregory made it 3-1 when he rifled in a shot from 40 yards out with two minutes left in the first half.

Elandt would put the game away with 17 minutes left with his second of the game to make the final 4-1.

Chelsea returns to action Tuesday night when they host Parma Western.