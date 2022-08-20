Dexter Tennis Sweeps Adrian Quad

Photo from Dexter Tennis

The 2022 season got off to a quick start for the Dexter tennis team as the Dreadnaughts brought home a trophy after winning the Adrian quad Wednesday, August 18.

The Dreadnaughts finished with 22 points to beat out Adrian, Lincoln, and Tecumseh. They went 3-0 in six of eight flights to pull out the win.

Going 3-0 on the day were Diego Reyes at two-singles, Andrew Guinta at three, and COnnor Knieseadt at four.

Andrew Boydston and Steve Merz teamed to go 3-0 at one-doubles, while Ethan Norush teamed with Barrett Keller and Oliver Pham to go 3-0 at two doubles.

Jaden Fischer, Mason Portice, Evan McDonald, Pham, and Nolan Lemke teamed up to go 3-0 at four doubles.

Noah Enyedy went 2-1 at one-singles. Jack Richards and Jack DeMerrell went 2-1 at three-doubles with their only loss being the match of the day where they dropped a tough three set match in a tiebreaker 2-6, 6-1, 8-10.