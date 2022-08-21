Chelsea Tennis Opens with Five Straight Wins

After the best state finals finish in team history last season the Chelsea boys' tennis team looks to be picking up where they left off in 2021 as they rolled to five straight wins to start the season.

The Bulldogs opened 2022 by sweeping a home quad and taking down Parma Western 6-2, South Lyon East 7-1, and Mason 7-1.

Mason Strach (one-singles), Ryan Fredrickson (two), and Julien Korner (three) each went 3-0 on the day.

Joshua O'Brien/ Quinn Tjerangel at one-doubles and JP Chinavare/ Owen McCulloch three-doubles each went undefeated on the day.

Evan Grudzinski/Jack Murray (two-doubles) and Trevor Ford/Keegan Van Batavia (four-doubles) each went 2-1, while Peter Mourad picked up one win at one-singles.

The Bulldogs then swept a tri-meet Saturday by beating Sturgis 6-2 and Vickburg 7-1.

Strach and Fredrickson went 2-0 at singles, while all four doubles teams went 2-0.

Korner picked up a win at four-singles and dropped a hard fought match in a tiebreaker 7-5, 7-6(6), 11-9.