Chelsea Golfers Have Rough Start

A young Chelsea girls’ golf team had a rough start to the season last week by dropping their first three matches of the season.

The Bulldogs opened the season by falling to Adrian 195-206.

Anna Reisner, coming off a season where she finished tied for 16th at the D3 state finals led the Bulldogs with a round of 47 to tie for the low score of the day.

Piper Diesing followed with a round of 52. Addison McCarthy shot a 53, Maya Valik and Maggie Baldwin each shot 54, and Libby Wacker 65.

Chelsea then dropped a pair of SEC matches to Dexter and Lincoln. The Bulldogs shot a score of 191, while Dexter finished with 182 and Lincoln 184.

Reisner led the Bulldogs with a round of 39 followed by Baldwin with 45.

McCarthy shot 53, Diesing 54, Valik 56, and Wacker 57.