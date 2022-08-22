CDL Receives $5,000 Pledge Towards Mobile CDL

From CDL

The board and staff of Chelsea District Library extend their gratitude to Rotary Club of Chelsea for their generous $5,000 pledge towards Mobile CDL. This pledge helps us meet our fundraising goal towards the purchase of a library outreach vehicle. The vehicle is in production and will hit the roads in 9–12 months, bringing library services, staff, and materials to all of our service district. It answers CDL’s 2020–23 Strategic Plan intiiative facilitating access for all. Barriers including geography, mobility, and circumstance will be overcome with Mobile CDL. It will serve to strengthen our community partnerships by allowing us to be present in the places where people live, work, and play. Rotary Club of Chelsea’s dedication to positive change in the community will be realized with this expansion of library services as we strive to fulfill our mission to engage, inspire, and equip through evolving services and resources.

Chelsea Rotary Club president Grier Edwards shares “We are excited to support this project. It directly meets our mission to empower youth, enhance health, and support basic education and literacy. Public libraries have a long history of benefiting the most vulnerable members of a community and we are happy to support CDL’s mission to ensure access to all.” More information about Mobile CDL and the Mobile CDL fundraising campaign can be found at mobilecdl.org.

About Us: Chelsea District Library is a not for profit organization whose mission is to engage, inspire, and equip through evolving services and resources. The Library currently serves 16,126 residents in the Chelsea area including the City of Chelsea plus Dexter, Lima, Lyndon and Sylvan townships. More than 16,000 individuals visit the Library each month. For more information visit chelseadistrictlibrary.org.

About Rotary Club of Chelsea: We bring together leaders to exchange ideas and take action to help empower youth, enhance health, promote peace, and eradicate polio.