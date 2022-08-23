CPD Weekly Report, 08-23-22

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 22-2380

Location: 1600 block of S. Main St.

Date: August 15, 2022

Time: 2:51 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer was dispatched to the 1600 block of S. Main

Street for the report of a counterfeit currency complaint. The complainant reported that the

previous day, August 14th, at approximately 5:00 pm, the shift manager was “counting down” a cash drawer and found a counterfeit hundred-dollar bill. The counterfeit bill was turned over to the complainant, and he initiated contact with the police to report the incident the following day.

The officer took possession of the counterfeit bill and logged it into evidence. The complainant is in the process of obtaining the surveillance footage of the suspect. The case is closed pending any further leads on a potential suspect.

*****

Incident #: 22-2420

Location: 200 block of E. Middle St.

Date: August 17, 2022

Time: 11:47 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers responded to the 200 block of E. Middle St. for

the report of an Assault that had just taken place. Upon arrival, the victim told the officers that she had recently met a male and female couple, who were only acquaintances of the victim. While visiting, the male subject had become intoxicated and was thought to not be able to drive safely. At some point in the evening, an altercation took place, and the male suspect, a 39-year-old Grass Lake man proceeded to headbutt the victim in the nose/face causing an obvious facial injury. The suspect then reportedly fled the house with his girlfriend. At the time of the report, it was unclear where the suspect may have been going. The victim reported to police that she did not wish to pursue criminal charges against the suspect for the assault.