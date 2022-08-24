Chelsea Police Report, July 2022

By Doug Marrin

In July 2022, Officers responded to 264 calls for police service, up from 239 the previous year for an 11% increase. Total calls for 2022 (Jan-Jul) are 2,276, up from 1,318 for the same period last year for a 72% increase.

Officers conducted 24 traffic stops compared to five a year ago. Eleven citations were issued.

Of the CPD’s cases, three are waiting for lab analysis, 18 are at the prosecutor’s office, eight are closed, and 28 remain open.

Notable incidents from the monthly report include one assault, two larcenies, two frauds, 14 traffic crashes, two death investigations, five welfare checks, five medical assists, and 23 citizen assists.

At its August 15 meeting, Interim Police Chief Richard Kinsey reported to the Council that Sgt. Brian Schneider resigned and has taken a position with UM Police. The July 4 weekend was uneventful. The only incident was a call for someone who cut their leg badly while cutting a birthday cake. Kinsey reported that recently a Chevy Blazer had its wheels stolen in front of the Baymont Hotel. He also informed the Council that they were on the lookout and taking precautions for a bank robber that struck in Ann Arbor. The suspect is a male estimated to be 60-70 years old.

Interim Chief Kinsey announced he would introduce officers to the Council in his monthly reports. He introduced Officer Dori Blackford. Chief McDougall hired officer Blackford in 2000 as a part-time dispatcher, which turned into a full-time position.

“The first time I met her was in 2006 when she was a cadet at the Washtenaw Community College Police Academy where I taught,” said Kinsey. “She was up front and center in the class and asked the best questions.”

“Dori is the first female police officer in the City of Chelsea,” added Kinsey. “She really helps around this department.”

The entire July 2022 report can be found on the City’s website at https://www.city-chelsea.org/Portals/0/0722monthly.pdf