Washtenaw Community College selected by Amazon as an education partner for Career Choice Program

Today Washtenaw Community College (WCC) announced it has been selected as an education partner for Amazon’s Career Choice program, providing Amazon’s hourly employees access to academic degrees and professional development courses.

“Developing the current and future workforce is one of our primary missions, and we are proud of this opportunity to partner with Amazon to provide high quality educational options that will ultimately benefit employees and families,” said WCC President Dr. Rose B. Bellanca.

WCC offers 137 associate degrees and certificates, including 45 completely online programs, as well as fast-track and accelerated programs.

Enrollment and registration is ongoing for the Fall semester that begins Monday, August 29. Additional start dates for a compressed semester begin September 21, October 5 and October 20.

Amazon’s Career Choice program is an education benefit that empowers employees to learn new skills for career success at Amazon or elsewhere.

The program meets individual learners where they are on their education journey through a variety of education and upskilling opportunities, including pre-paid college tuition and industry certifications designed to lead to in-demand jobs.

Amazon employs about 26,000 people throughout Michigan and operates 16 facilities in the state.

In the U.S., the company is investing $1.2 billion to upskill more than 300,000 employees by 2025 to help move them into higher-paying, in-demand jobs.

Amazon’s Career Choice program has a rigorous selection process for third-party partner educators, choosing partners that are focused on helping employees through their education programs, assisting them with job placements, and overall offering education that leads to career success.

“We’re looking forward to Washtenaw Community College coming on board as an education partner for Career Choice, adding to the hundreds of best-in-class offerings available to our employees,” said Tammy Thiemann, Global Program Lead of Amazon’s Career Choice program.

“We’re committed to empowering our employees by providing them access to the education and training they need to grow their careers, whether that’s with us or elsewhere. We have intentionally cultivated a partner network of third-party educators and employers committed to providing excellent education, job placement resources, and continuous improvements to the experience. Today, over 80,000 Amazon employees around the world have already participated in Career Choice and we’ve seen first-hand how it can transform their lives,” Thiemann said.

For more information on Amazon’s Career Choice, visit: https://www.aboutamazon.com/news/workplace/career-choice

For more information about Washtenaw Community College, visit: https://www.wccnet.edu/announcements/amazon-career-choice.php