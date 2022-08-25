Chelsea MI
8-25-2022 11:06am

Weekly Road Work, Aug 29 - Sep 4

Tis' the season...remember political signs should not be placed along the roadside. WCRC does not have the resources to remove signs that shouldn't be there. They prioritize removing signs that are causing a safety concern or are in the way.
Township Where Impact to Traffic Timeline
Ann Arbor Dixboro Rd between Matthaei Botanical Gardens and Marshall Nature Area, north of Plymouth Rd Intermittent lane closure mid-August - late-Sept
Ann Arbor Paved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - roadside mowing Week of August 29
Ann Arbor Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control August 8 - Sept. 2
Augusta Intersection of Hitchingham Rd and Talladay Rd Road closure August 22 - Sept. 1
Augusta Unpaved local roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control August 8 - 29 (extended)
Dexter Dexter Townhall Rd between Island Lake Rd and county line Intermittent lane closure Week of August 29
Dexter Unpaved primary roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control August 22 - Sept. 6
Dexter Island Lake Rd between Lima Center Rd and City of Dexter Intermittent lane closure Week of August 29
Freedom Waters Rd between Fletcher Rd and Schmitz Rd Daytime road closure Week of August 29
Lima Unpaved primary roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control August 22 - Sept. 6
Lodi Weber Rd between Dell Rd and Noble Rd Daytime road closure August 29 - Sept. 9 (extended)
Lyndon Roepke Rd between M-52 and county line Intermittent lane closure Week of August 29 (extended)
Lyndon Unpaved primary roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control August 22 - Sept. 6
Northfield Rushton Rd between 6 Mile Rd and 8 Mile Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of August 29 (extended)
Northfield 7 Mile Rd between E. Shore Dr and Earhart Rd Intermittent lane closure August 29 - Sept. 9 (extended)
Northfield Whitmore Lake Rd between N. Territorial Rd and 5 Mile Rd Intermittent lane closure August 18 - Sept. 1
Northfield Nollar Rd between N. Territorial Rd and 6 Mile Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of August 29
Northfield Jennings Rd just east of Kearney Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of August 29
Northfield Paved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - roadside mowing Week of August 29
Pittsfield Packard Rd between US-23 and Carpenter Rd Road closure June 27 - mid-Sept
Pittsfield Crane Rd between Textile Rd and US-12 Lane closure July 25 - mid October (extended)
Salem Gotfredson Rd between M-14 and Old N. Territorial Rd Intermittent lane closure June 6 - late Sept.
Salem Intersection of Pontiac Tr and N. Territorial Rd Intersection closure June 13 - Sept 30
Salem Paved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - roadside mowing Week of August 29
Saline, York Maple Rd between Saline-Milan Rd and Hartman Rd Road closure Week of August 29 (extended)
Scio Intersection of Liberty Rd and Zeeb Rd Intersection closure July 5 - mid-Sept.
Scio Jackson Rd near Parkland Plz Lane closure and turnaround closure July 26 - mid-Sept (extended)
Scio N. Delhi Rd between Huron River Dr and end of pavement Intermittent lane closure August 29 - Sept. 9 (extended)
Sharon Unpaved local roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control August 1 - 15
Sharon Jacob Rd between Easudes Rd and Walker Rd Road closure Week of August 29 (extended)
Superior Leforge Rd between Clark Rd and Geddes Rd Lane closure August 29 - mid October
Superior Paved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - roadside mowing Week of August 29
Sylvan Unpaved primary roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control August 22 - Sept. 6
Webster Unpaved local roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control Week of August 29
Webster Joy Rd between N. Delhi Rd and Stein Rd Intermittent lane closure May - August
Webster, Northfield N. Territorial Rd between Mast Rd and county line Intermittent lane closure August 29 - Sept. 9 (extended)
Ypsilanti Heatheridge between McCarthy St and Andrea Ave Daytime lane closure Jan. - Nov.
Ypsilanti Knowles St between Gattegno St and Harry St Daytime lane closure Jan. - Nov.
Ypsilanti Lynn Ave between McCarthy St and Harry St Daytime lane closure Jan. - Nov.
Ypsilanti Grove Rd between Harris Rd and Bridge Rd Lane closure August 29 - mid October
Ypsilanti US-12 & M-17 improvements Intermittent lane and shoulder closures Mid-August - mid-October
