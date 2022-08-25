8-25-2022 11:06am
Weekly Road Work, Aug 29 - Sep 4
|Township
|Where
|Impact to Traffic
|Timeline
|Ann Arbor
|Dixboro Rd between Matthaei Botanical Gardens and Marshall Nature Area, north of Plymouth Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|mid-August - late-Sept
|Ann Arbor
|Paved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - roadside mowing
|Week of August 29
|Ann Arbor
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|August 8 - Sept. 2
|Augusta
|Intersection of Hitchingham Rd and Talladay Rd
|Road closure
|August 22 - Sept. 1
|Augusta
|Unpaved local roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|August 8 - 29 (extended)
|Dexter
|Dexter Townhall Rd between Island Lake Rd and county line
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of August 29
|Dexter
|Unpaved primary roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|August 22 - Sept. 6
|Dexter
|Island Lake Rd between Lima Center Rd and City of Dexter
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of August 29
|Freedom
|Waters Rd between Fletcher Rd and Schmitz Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Week of August 29
|Lima
|Unpaved primary roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|August 22 - Sept. 6
|Lodi
|Weber Rd between Dell Rd and Noble Rd
|Daytime road closure
|August 29 - Sept. 9 (extended)
|Lyndon
|Roepke Rd between M-52 and county line
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of August 29 (extended)
|Lyndon
|Unpaved primary roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|August 22 - Sept. 6
|Northfield
|Rushton Rd between 6 Mile Rd and 8 Mile Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of August 29 (extended)
|Northfield
|7 Mile Rd between E. Shore Dr and Earhart Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|August 29 - Sept. 9 (extended)
|Northfield
|Whitmore Lake Rd between N. Territorial Rd and 5 Mile Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|August 18 - Sept. 1
|Northfield
|Nollar Rd between N. Territorial Rd and 6 Mile Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of August 29
|Northfield
|Jennings Rd just east of Kearney Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of August 29
|Northfield
|Paved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - roadside mowing
|Week of August 29
|Pittsfield
|Packard Rd between US-23 and Carpenter Rd
|Road closure
|June 27 - mid-Sept
|Pittsfield
|Crane Rd between Textile Rd and US-12
|Lane closure
|July 25 - mid October (extended)
|Salem
|Gotfredson Rd between M-14 and Old N. Territorial Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|June 6 - late Sept.
|Salem
|Intersection of Pontiac Tr and N. Territorial Rd
|Intersection closure
|June 13 - Sept 30
|Salem
|Paved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - roadside mowing
|Week of August 29
|Saline, York
|Maple Rd between Saline-Milan Rd and Hartman Rd
|Road closure
|Week of August 29 (extended)
|Scio
|Intersection of Liberty Rd and Zeeb Rd
|Intersection closure
|July 5 - mid-Sept.
|Scio
|Jackson Rd near Parkland Plz
|Lane closure and turnaround closure
|July 26 - mid-Sept (extended)
|Scio
|N. Delhi Rd between Huron River Dr and end of pavement
|Intermittent lane closure
|August 29 - Sept. 9 (extended)
|Sharon
|Unpaved local roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|August 1 - 15
|Sharon
|Jacob Rd between Easudes Rd and Walker Rd
|Road closure
|Week of August 29 (extended)
|Superior
|Leforge Rd between Clark Rd and Geddes Rd
|Lane closure
|August 29 - mid October
|Superior
|Paved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - roadside mowing
|Week of August 29
|Sylvan
|Unpaved primary roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|August 22 - Sept. 6
|Webster
|Unpaved local roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|Week of August 29
|Webster
|Joy Rd between N. Delhi Rd and Stein Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|May - August
|Webster, Northfield
|N. Territorial Rd between Mast Rd and county line
|Intermittent lane closure
|August 29 - Sept. 9 (extended)
|Ypsilanti
|Heatheridge between McCarthy St and Andrea Ave
|Daytime lane closure
|Jan. - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|Knowles St between Gattegno St and Harry St
|Daytime lane closure
|Jan. - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|Lynn Ave between McCarthy St and Harry St
|Daytime lane closure
|Jan. - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|Grove Rd between Harris Rd and Bridge Rd
|Lane closure
|August 29 - mid October
|Ypsilanti
|US-12 & M-17 improvements
|Intermittent lane and shoulder closures
|Mid-August - mid-October