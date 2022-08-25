Saline Soccer Picks Up Pair of SEC Red Wins

After a rough weekend at the Balconi tournament in Plymouth, the Saline boys' soccer team bounced back with a pair of SEC Red shutouts this week.

The Hornets used a stellar defense to take down rival Ann Arbor Skyline 1-0 Wednesday night.

As it is most of the time between the rivals it was a close back and forth game.

The teams were scoreless after one period, but Saline would strike early in the second half.

Christian Rossi knocked down a high pass with his chest in front of the net and lifted an amazing pass up and over the top of his head and the defenders to Jaedym Sifuna who nailed the kick in midair toward the net. The ball hit the goalpost and trickled across to give the Hornets a 1-0 lead.

The goal was all Saline would need as the Hornets defense and goaltender Riley Behrman did the rest, keeping the Eagles off the board for the big early season win over Skyline.

Earlier in the week the Hornets traveled to Monroe and took down the Trojans 3-0.

Rossi had a big night with the hat trick of three goals. Jackson Phillips, Eli Gray, and Connor Mitzel each picked up an assist for Saline.

The Hornets return to action Tuesday night when they travel to rival Ann Arbor Pioneer.