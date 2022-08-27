Dexter Rolls Past Grosse Pointe South in Opener

For the second straight season, the Dexter football team opened its season at the Xenith Prep Kickoff Classic at Wayne State University and for the second year in a row, the Dreadnaughts opened in impressive fashion with a 41-21 trouncing of Grosse Pointe South Saturday.

The Dreadnaughts put up over 500 yards in total offense in the contest as they cruised to the win over GPS.

Cole Cabana had a huge day with 237 yards rushing on 27 carries and three scores and caught three passes for 60 yards and one touchdown.

Cabana would open the scoring with a 24-yard TD run early in the first quarter to give the Dreads a 7-0 lead.

South responded by driving back down the field but was wide right on a field goal attempt to keep it 7-0.

If there was a negative on the day for Dexter it was several costly penalties that gave GPS first downs or moved the offense back when they were driving down the field. They were called for three offsides and three holds in the first 15 minutes of the game.

South would find the endzone on a 14-yard TD pass midway through the second but missed the extra point to make it 7-6 Dreadnaughts.

Dexter got down to business with a heavy dose of Cabana and the Dread’s offensive line on the next series. The Dreadnaughts handed the ball to Cabana 10 straight times as they drove 80 yards and he finished off with an 11-yard TD run to make it 14-6 with 2:06 left in the half.

The defense forced a quick punt, and the Dreads got the ball back and struck quickly in the two-minute offense when Reeves Taylor hit Cabana for a 45-yard scoring pass to make it 21-6 at the half.

Grosse Pointe drove into Dexter territory on the first drive of the second half, but Micah Davis picked off a pass on the three-yard line to end the GPS drive.

Dexter blew the game open when Taylor hit Joey Tessmer with a 51-yard scoring pass to push the lead to 28-6.

GPS would bounce back to score late in the third to make it 28-14 after three.

Dexter would put the game away in the fourth when Taylor connected with Tessmer for the second time for a 19-yard scoring pass and a couple of minutes later Cabana busted up the middle and sprinted in from 45 yards out to make it 41-14.

GPS would punch one in late, but it wasn’t enough as the Dreads cleared the bench for the last few minutes of the game.

Taylor finished 16 of 27 passing for 252 yards and 3 TD passes in his first varsity start.

Tessmer caught four passes for 90 yards and two TDs and Brennan Parachek caught three passes for 94 yards.

Photos by Mike Williamson



