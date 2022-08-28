Dexter Field Hockey Shuts Out Huron in Opener

It was a strong start to the season for the Dexter field hockey team as the Dreadnaughts blanked Ann Arbor Huron 4-0 in the season opener Wednesday, August 24.

Marissa Skinner and Maddie Rokke scored first-period goals to give the Dreadnaughts a 2-0 lead after one.

Dexter would add to the lead in the second Evelyn Clemens hit the boards to make it 3-0 at the half.

Aiden Weinmann would finish the scoring for Dexter with a third-period goal, while Clemens would pick up one assist for the Dreads.

Dexter outshot Huron 17-1 with Audrey Owen-Smith and Analisa Leadbetter combining for the shutout in net for the Dreadnaughts.