Dexter Tennis Takes One of Three at Byron Center

The Dexter tennis team ended a rough week by winning one of three matches at Byron Center Saturday. The Dreadnaughts finished the week by going 1-5 to improve to 4-8 on the season.

Dexter took down Portage Northern 6-2 on Saturday.

They swept the singles matches with Noah Enyedy, Diego Reyes, Andrew Guinta, and Connor Kniesteadt picking up winds. Doubles wins went to Andrew Boydston/Steven Merz at one-doubles and Mason Portice/Gavin Heichel in a tiebreaker at three-doubles 6-4, 4-6, 10-2.

Dexter fell to Zeeland West 7-1 with Kniesteadt picking up the lone win for Dexter.

Reyes won the lone match in a 7-1 loss to Byron Center.

The Dreadnaughts hosted Ann Arbor Huron in a SEC Red match Thursday and dropped a 7-1 decision to the River Rats.

Kniesteadt was the lone victor for the Dreads against Huron with a strong 6-1, 6-0 win.

Dexter dropped a pair of matches at a non-league tri-meet Tuesday.

They fell to Grosse Pointe North 8-1 with Kniesteadt winning 6-1, 6-3 for the lone victory in the match. Boydston and Merz dropped a three-set tiebreaker 6-4, 4-6, 4-10.

Dexter came up short to Holt 6-2.

Enyedy picked up a win at one singles and Kniesteadt another win at four singles.

Photos by Dawn McCann