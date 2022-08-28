Dexter Swim and Dive Fifth at 20th Huron Relays

Cover- File Photo

The Dexter girls’ swim and dive team opened the 2022 season with a 5th place finish at the tough 20th annual Huron Relays last week.

The race featured five state-ranked teams, including four of the top six teams in Division 1.

The Dreadnaughts finished with 310 points in the meet won by D1 top-ranked Pioneer with 460.

The 200 medley relay team of Harper Brown, Delaney Parker, Lily Witte, and Marea Balcom finished third to lead the Dreadnaughts.

A fourth-place finish went to the 400 IM relay team of Grace McClellan, Rebekah Murillo, Parker, and Natalie Koenn, while the 200 breast relay team of Brown, Parker, Annie Ralls, and Koenn was also fourth.

Fifth-place finishes went to 400 fly relay team of Witte, Brown, Diem Lee, and Sophia Marr and the 800 free relay team of Laura Walton, Lee, Murillo, and McClellan.

The 400 free relay team of Balcom, Walton, McClellan, and Lee was sixth, and the 200 back relay team of Koenn, Emma Bishop, Alison Genske, and Balcom was seventh.