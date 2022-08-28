Dexter Water Polo Clips East Lansing

The Dexter water polo team came away with a hard-fought 12-10 win over Holt/East Lansing Tuesday, August 23.

The Dreadnaughts took a 3-2 lead after one period, and the teams would battle back and forth all night.

Dexter would hold a 4-3 lead after the break and still clung to a 7-6 lead after three periods.

They would outscore HOTEL 5-4 in the fourth to pull out the exciting win.

Otto Krueger had a monster game for Dexter with 10 goals. He also collected three steals and one block on the night. He was named the MWPA Regional Player of the Week even before his 10-goal explosion against HOTEL.

Lucas Greatorex and Grady Wheeler also scored for the Dreadnaughts. Travis Fitch collected five steals and three assists on the night, while Chance McArtor had two steals and two assists. Owen Ragnes and Ben Curtis each had four steals and one assist, and Matthew Resende two steals. Griffin Patel made six saves in net for the Dreads.

The Dreads dropped a 9-5 decision to rival Pioneer Wednesday night.

Pioneer took a 3-0 lead after one period that the Dreads were unable to overcome.

Ragnes led the team with two goals and four steals, while Krueger had two goals and three steals.

Liam MacNeil had a goal and five steals, Curtis five steals and two assists, Fitch four steals and one assist, and Wheeler two steals and one assist. Patel made five saves in net.