Chelsea Golfers Third at Dexter Invite

The Chelsea girls’ golf team had its best showing of the season Friday as the Bulldogs came home with a third-place finish at the Dexter Invitational at Hudson-Mills Golf Course.

The Bulldogs finished with a team score of 407 in the event won by Ann Arbor Greenhills with 370.

Anna Reisner led Chelsea with an 18-hole score of 90.

Maggie Baldwin followed with a round of 95. Maya Valik shot 108, Piper Diesing 114, and Kailyn Porter 129.

The Bulldogs dropped a dual match to Skyline 179-206 earlier in the week.

Baldwin led Chelsea with a round of 47, followed by Reisner with 49. Diesing and Porter each shot 55, Valik 56, and Addison McCarthy 62.