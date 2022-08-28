Chelsea Field Hockey Rolls to 4-0 on Season

The Chelsea field hockey team made it four straight wins to start the season after three wins last week.

The Bulldogs opened the week by rallying past Mercy 4-2.

Mercy jumped to a 2-0 lead after one quarter, but the Bulldogs would start to rally in the second when Teresa Smith found the net to cut the lead to 2-1 at the half.

Laney Smith would tie the game early in the third and Lia Spink would put the Bulldogs up 3-2 a short time later.

Chelsea would push the lead to 4-2 in the fourth when Laney Smith scored her second of the game.

Laney Smith also collected two assists and Spink one. Elizabeth Lane made six saves in net for Chelsea.

The Bulldogs then made the long trek to Grand Rapids and came home with an exciting 3-2 win.

Teresa Smith scored a first-period goal as the teams were tied at 1-1 after one period, but EGR would hold a 2-1 lead at the break.

Chelsea would tie the game with a third-period goal by Teresa Smith and would take the lead with seven minutes to go in the fourth when Smith scored her third of the game and the Bulldogs would hold on for the win.

The Bulldogs took a second-period lead over Greenhills-Gabriel Richard with a goal by Laney Smith.

It would stay that way until the fourth when Teresa Smith struck twice in two minutes to put the Bulldogs up 3-0 and they would keep Greenhills off the board the rest of the way. Lucy Taylor picked up an assist for Chelsea, while Lane earned the shutout in net.