Chelsea Soccer Drops a Pair of Matches

The Chelsea soccer team had a rough time last week, dropping a pair of hard-fought matches to fall to 1-2 overall on the season.

The Bulldogs opened the week by falling to Parma Western 3-1 Tuesday night.

Kellen Ahlstrom scored a first-half goal for the Bulldogs to tie the game at 1-1 at the half.

The Panthers picked up the pressure in the second half and scored a pair of goals just two minutes apart to take a 3-1 lead.

Chelsea tried to battle back but had some bad luck when a shot rang off the goalpost and stayed out. Parma would slow the game down and hold on for the win.

Chelsea then fell to Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 1-0 Thursday.

Gabriel Richard went on top 1-0 at the 17-minute mark of the first half and that is all they would need.

The Bulldogs could muster just six shots on net in the game as Richard held on for the win.

