FarmSudz Moves Above Ground

From D&B Strategic Marketing

FarmSudz has been a destination for their amazing handmade goat milk soap and natural skincare - making and selling products from their basement location in downtown Chelsea and their second shop in Jackson.

In late July, the Chelsea FarmSudz crew moved from the “Underground” into their new home at 109 S. Main St. - complete with windows and sunlight. On Wednesday, August 31, 2022, FarmSudz will host its grand opening, beginning with the Chelsea Area Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 5 pm, followed by festivities that will continue until 8 pm. Everyone is invited.

“We are beyond thrilled and thankful to our wonderful customers (“Sudzers” as we call them) for helping us to grow and become a successful business. We will miss our sweet little ‘Speakeasy’, we’ve been dreaming of windows for so long. Never in a million years would we have guessed we’d end up in a place as wonderful as the historic Vogel’s and Foster’s building. We couldn’t believe the amount of product, ingredients, and containers that we hauled out of the Underground - it was a bit like a clown car!” Shared Julie Konkle, Owner.

FarmSudz specializes in handmade natural skin and hair care, formulated using fresh, locally sourced ingredients such as unprocessed goat milk, herbs, and raw beeswax. All products, including soaps, creams, balms, and serums, are handmade on-site in both the Chelsea and Jackson locations.

In addition to the handmade skincare, FarmSudz is fully embracing a zero-waste culture. Lots of new products on the shelves speak to this….unpaper paper towels, solid shampoo and conditioner bars, zero waste laundry detergent, wool dryer balls, toothpaste tablets in aluminum tins, bamboo combs and brushes, refillable ‘green’ all-purpose cleaner, washable fabric dusters, and more.

FarmSudz was born out of Julie Konkle’s journey as a registered nurse at the University of Michigan. She was a clinical trials manager, helping to test new drug treatments for severe medical conditions. Her drive to help people as a nurse has guided the business and formulation of the natural handmade products that bring customers back time after time.

Since then, Konkle has enlisted the help of relatives to not only create and sell the shop’s products but to listen to what customers want.

The importance of customer relationships is apparent when you stop by either FarmSudz location. In Konkle’s words, “The first thing you will notice is that our staff is engaging, knowledgeable, helpful, and kind. Making outstanding skincare products, fostering the zero-waste initiative, and being involved in our communities are part of our culture.” FarmSudz was nominated as one of Michigan’s Best Small Businesses in 2022 as part of MLive’s Reader’s Choice Awards.

Other Michigan retailers that carry FarmSudz products include Anna’s Gifts and Home Décor, Jackson, Pure Albion, Albion, Agricole Farm Stop, Chelsea, and Diedrich’s Farm Market, Williamston.

FarmSudz’ mission is to research and handcraft effective, natural products that nourish and calm the body and the soul using the finest natural ingredients available.