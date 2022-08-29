5HF Back to School Wellness Day

From 5HF

As local youth go back to school, 5 Healthy Towns Foundations (5HF) invites you to join us for a family wellness event, focusing on whole family health and safety. Aberdeen Bike will offer free bike maintenance safety checks for youth in grades K-12, a bicycle safety certification for kids aged 4-8, and a free bicycle helmet to the first 50 participants. Chelsea Wellness Center will be on hand to provide free orientations to our Outdoor Community Gym for anyone 13 and older, or over the age of 9 if accompanied by a parent.

Aberdeen will also have a bike safety course set up that youngsters can tackle. The safety course promotes bike safety and moving more for all kids in the 5 Healthy Towns region, including Chelsea, Dexter, Grass Lake, Manchester, and Stockbridge.

The event takes place on Saturday, September 10, 2022, 11 am-1 pm (rain date September 17) in the small Chelsea Wellness Center parking lot (adjacent to the outdoor gym). Back to School Wellness Day features the following activities:

 A free bike safety inspection – (brakes, tires, and chains) Bring your Bike!

 A Safety Course for kids aged 4-8, with a certificate of completion (bikes available for loan)

 Free helmet fitting

 Free snack pack with a healthy snack

 Orientation to Chelsea’s Free Outdoor Community Gym and a parent/child challenge for youth over 9 years old

“The start of a new school year is a great opportunity for families to establish healthy habits that promote physical activity, healthy eating, and connectedness all year round. Whether taking a family bike ride on any of the wonderful trails that connect our communities, or simply setting aside time to go out for a walk, parents can be great role models in helping their children maintain good health. Physical activity and eating well also support better mental health outcomes for students – all things we believe are top of mind for parents at this time of year,” says Steve Petty, 5HF CEO. “We hope this event encourages parents and children to be physically active together while ensuring kids have tools to be ready for success in the new school year.”

For more information, contact 5HF at 734-433-4599.