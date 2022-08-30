CPD Weekly Report 08-30-22

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 22-2486

Location: 100 block of E. Middle St.

Date: August 22, 2022

Time: 2:59 pm

INFORMATION: While at the Chelsea Police Department, an officer was assigned a walk-in complaint for a credit card fraud/identity theft complaint. The complainant stated that he had received an email from a company welcoming him to his new account. The complainant stated that he had not created this account and that set-in motion his discovery that several other credit accounts had been opened in his name. The case remains open pending some further follow-up and receiving additional documentation.

Incident #: 22-2459

Location: Cavanaugh Lake Rd X Cleveland St.

Date: August 20, 2022

Time: 2:35 pm

INFORMATION: While on patrol doing radar enforcement, an officer observed a vehicle traveling down W. Middle Street at a higher than posted speed. The officer stopped the vehicle near the intersection of Cavanaugh Lake Rd. X Cleveland St. and made contact with the driver. Upon first making contact with the driver, the officer noted a “sweet odor of intoxicating beverage emanating from the vehicle”.

The driver was questioned regarding their speed as well as the odor of alcohol in the vehicle. Through subsequent investigation and standard field sobriety tests, it was determined that the driver was suspected of having a blood alcohol level above the legal limit to operate a motor vehicle. The driver, a 29-year-old Woodhaven woman was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. The driver was booked and processed on the charge and transported to the Washtenaw County Jail, where she would be held.

The case remains open pending laboratory analysis by the Michigan State Police Crime Lab to determine the level of intoxication. Once the laboratory analysis has been received, the case will be submitted to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office for warrant review and charge authorization.