Bus driver shortage impacting Chelsea schools and others in Washtenaw County

The Chelsea School District needs some bus drivers.

The school year is off to a challenging start as CSD has had to adjust some transportation plans because of a shortage of bus drivers.

The Sun Times News reached out to CSD Superintendent Michael Kapolka about the situation. He said many of the schools in Washtenaw County are working to secure bus drivers and monitors.

“Currently, the CSD is short 3-4 drivers, which in turn, has temporarily caused an adjustment to a few morning routes as well as implementing a rotational approach cancelling some routes,” Kapolka said by email on Aug. 30.

He said they are in the process of actively recruiting external candidates for these open positions.

The school district has put out this social media post: