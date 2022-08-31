Dexter Golfers Remain Perfect in SEC

The Dexter girls' golf team remained a perfect 5-0 in the SEC after a convincing 187-217 win over Pinckney Tuesday.

Freshman Avery Manning continued her scorching start to her varsity career with a round of 39 to lead the Dreadnaughts.

Olivia Napolitan followed with a round of 48, with Millie Truesdell right behind with 49. Marissa Genske shot 51, Lena Gardner 57, and Eleni Michos 61.

The Dreadnaughts return to action Thursday at the East Jackson Invitational.