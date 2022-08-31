Saline Golfers Sweep Pair in SEC

The Saline girls' golf team picked up a pair of SEC wins Tuesday to move its record to 4-2 in the conference.

The Hornets finished with a team score of 200 to beat out Ann Arbor Huron with 212 and Jackson 217.

Sophomore Grace Celso fired a round of 43 to lead the Hornets at Cascades Golf Course in Jackson.

Laura Swanger finished with a score of 51, while Jordan Wickham and Grace Warren each finished with a 53. Sophia Elston shot 55 and Kira Saporsky 56 for Saline.

The Hornets return to action Thursday at Monroe in a SEC tri-meet with the Trojans and Bedford.