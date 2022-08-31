Chelsea Tennis Cruises by Saline

Saline hosted Chelsea in a SEC crossover Tuesday and it was the Bulldogs that cruised to a 7-1 win over the Hornets.

Chelsea swept the singles matches with Peter Moraud winning 6-2, 6-1, Mason Strach 6-4, 6-0, Ryan Fredrickson 6-3, 6-1, and Julien Korner 6-2, 6-1.

Saline picked up a win at one-singles with Joeb Wuerthele and Paul Goldhardt winning in a three set tiebreaker 6-4, 2-6, 10-2.

The Bulldogs Evan Grudzinski and Jack Murray won 7-5, 6-3 at two doubles, JP Chinavare and Owen Mcculloch 6-1, 6-0 at three doubles, and Trevor Ford/ Keegan Van Batavia 6-2, 6-1 at four doubles.

Chelsea hosts Jackson in a SEC White match Thursday, while Saline travels to Lincoln.