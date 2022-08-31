Saline Cross Country Teams Sweep Milan Puddle Jumper

The Saline cross country team had a strong showing at Milan's Puddle Jumper Invitational Tuesday by winning both four jv and varsity girls and boys races.

The varsity boys dominated the D1 races with 21 points, beating out Monroe with 69 points.

The Hornets took four of the top six spots with Samuel Jackson finishing first with a time of 16:34.6 and Truman Johnson second in 16:50.2.

Jason Whitton was fourth in 17:27.8 and Andrew McNally sixth in 17:41.2.

Elijah Rouston rounded out the top five with an eighth place finish in 17:56.7. Brennan LaRusson was ninth in 18:10.7, Landon Wissink 10th in 18:15.1, and Spencer Wetherbee 11th in 18:33.1.

The varsity girls were equally as dominat with the top five runners finishing in the top ten.

The Hornets finished with 37 points to beat out AA Huron with 58 points.

Laney Alig and Mia Rogan led Saline with a fifth place finishes with the exact same time of 21:00.7.

Sienna Snider finished seventh in 21:05.5, Aubrey Stager ninth in 21:24.7, and Mackenzie Sellenraad tenth in 21:29.3 to round out the top five.

Corynn Grady finished 12th in 21:42.6, Grace Roth 14th in 22:25.6, and Abby Roth 20th in 22:55.1.

The JV boys dominated with 19 points and beat out AA Gabriel Richard with 56.

Andrew Strong came home first in 18:09.1 and Shane Pitcher second in 18:09.2 in a photo finish.

Stewart Berryhill was fourth in 18:36.1, Dominik White fifth in 18:40.5, and Ethan Umberger seventh in 18:47.9. Gavin Burt was eighth in 18:54.2, Koen Lanker tenth in 19:14.8, Owen Liepman eleventh in 19:20.2, Ethan Yesko 12th in 19:21.5, and William Rosales 13th in 19:26.7.

The JV girls were also imprssive with a team score of 18 to beat out Bedford and Gabriel Richard with 64 each.

The girls took 13 of the top 15 spots in the race.

Madison Rogan led the way with a time of 21:59.2, followed by Bailey Burt in second in 22:17.7.

Jillian Hayes was fourth with a time of 22:34.9, Lilly Schlak fifth in 22:48.9, and Grace Oberski sixth in 22:52.9 for the top five Hornets.

Avery Bogdasarian placed seventh in 23:08.5, Rebecca Rummel eighth in 23:11.3, Riley Provost ninth in 23:16.4, Ruthie Bonfiglio tenth in 23:16.8, Lizzy Thibeault eleventh in 23:17.1, Ayla Stager 13th in 23:19.3, Kailyn Austin 14th in 23:31.8, and Kiera Tuttle 15th in 23:41.2.