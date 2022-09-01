Celebrate National Library Card Sign-up Month with CDL

From CDL

September is Library Card Sign-up Month, when libraries nationwide join the American Library Association to remind parents, caregivers, and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning. Libraries play a crucial role in the education and development of children, offering a variety of programs to spark creativity and stimulate an interest in reading and learning. Through access to technology, media resources, and educational programs, a library card gives students the tools to succeed in the classroom and provides people of all ages opportunities to pursue their dreams, explore new passions and interests, and find their voice.

Head of Information Services, Shannon Powers shares, “Public libraries serve to share the voices of a diverse and inclusive community. Chelsea District Library strives to maintain evolving collections of materials and creative programs to tell stories from all walks of life.” At CDL, patrons of all ages can find a variety of resources and activities, including tools for resume building and job searches, college application and financial aid help, storytimes for all ages, and a wide variety of programs and book clubs. Not able to come to the library? We can put materials into overnight lockers in the vestibule for pickup and patrons can access dozens of online databases and a huge collection of ebooks, audiobooks, movies, music, and more.

This year, Tony Award-winning performer, actress, singer-songwriter, and philanthropist Idina Menzel (Frozen, Wicked) and her sister, author and educator Cara Mentzel, will serve as honorary chairs of Library Card Sign-up Month. Idina and Cara are excited to remind everyone that one of the best places to find your voice is at the library. During Library Card Sign-up Month, they want us to explore all the library has to offer, like new children’s books, access to technology, and educational programming. To sign up for a library card or to learn more about the library’s resources and programs, please visit chelseadistrictlibrary.org.

About Us: Chelsea District Library is a not for profit organization whose mission is to engage, inspire, and equip through evolving services and resources. The Library currently serves 16,126 residents in the Chelsea area including the City of Chelsea plus Dexter, Lima, Lyndon and Sylvan townships. More than 16,000 individuals visit the Library each month. For more information visit chelseadistrictlibrary.org.