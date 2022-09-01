Chelsea State Bank Welcomes William Bacon and promotes Nancy Weir, Alex Smith, Kellie Steele

Chelsea State Bank is pleased to welcome William (Bill) Bacon to the CSB team as Vice President, and announce the promotions of Nancy Weir to Vice President, Alex Smith to Commercial Loan Officer, and Kellie Steele to Risk Mitigation and Security Officer.

“I am pleased to welcome Bill to our team and announce the promotions of Nancy, Alex, and Kellie,” said Chelsea State Bank President and CEO Joanne Rau. “These outstanding individuals have excelled in their careers and provide essential services to our customers and the communities we serve. As we continue to grow our Bank, it’s important to broaden our levels of service and expertise to fulfill our vision to be Michigan’s premier independent community bank, where banking is simple and relationships matter.”

William (Bill) Bacon joins Chelsea State Bank as Vice President, Treasury Management Sales and Operations Officer. Bacon will lead the Bank’s Electronic Banking Operations and Data Processing Team while selling, implementing, and supporting digital banking solutions and treasury management services for the Bank. Bacon will also work closely with the Commercial Lending team to provide new deposit and treasury management services to existing loan customers and prospects, leading to primary banking relationships.

Bacon graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Health Administration Management from Grand Valley State University, Allendale, and a Master of Science Administration in Organizational Leadership from Central Michigan University, Mount Pleasant. Bacon has spent the last 17 years with a regional bank in Michigan with the most recent four years as Vice President, Treasury Management Officer in Business Banking and the prior 13 years in Retail Banking and Branch Management.

Active in his community, Bacon volunteers for Gleaner's Food Bank of Michigan, United Way Day of Caring and the Special Olympics/Science Olympiad weekend games. Bacon and his family reside in Howell.

Nancy Weir, Vice President joined Chelsea State Bank 35 years ago. She began her career with the Bank in the Loan Accounting Department and progressed through the Accounting and Operations Department as Supervisor. In 2018, Weir was promoted to Assistant Vice President.

Weir received her Bachelor of Science degree in English from Central Michigan University, Mount Pleasant. She was involved in Chelsea State Bank's clerking of the Chelsea Community Fair Livestock Auction, progressing to managing the process from 2010 to 2019. Weir is a lifelong Chelsea resident.

Alex Smith, Commercial Loan Officer began his career at Chelsea State Bank nine years ago. He joined the Bank as Assistant Network Administrator and moved into Loan Operations as a Credit Analyst. He was promoted to Electronic Banking Solutions Specialist in 2021. Prior to joining Chelsea State Bank, Smith worked at Raymond James and Miller Canfield, respectively.

Smith has his Master of Business Administration and Bachelor of Business Administration from Cleary College, Ann Arbor. He also received a Bachelor of Business Administration from Eastern Michigan University, Ypsilanti. Smith and his family reside in Pinckney.

Kellie Steele, Risk Mitigation and Security Officer began her career with Chelsea State Bank 15 years ago as a Drive Thru Teller and progressed to a Customer Service Representative, Operations Clerk in the Bookkeeping Department and was promoted to Risk Mitigation Specialist in 2021.

Steele has as Associate of Science in Accounting from Washtenaw Community College in Ann Arbor. She also has her Certified Nursing Assistant Certificate. Steele and her family reside in Grass Lake.

“Over the last 125 years, Chelsea State Bank has grown steadily and prosperously, paralleling, and reflecting the growth of our surrounding communities,” said Rau. “As we celebrate our 125th anniversary this year, we are reminded of our leaders and the success we have had in nurturing economic growth opportunities, helping families achieve their dreams and reinvesting local dollars. Mark your calendars and come help us celebrate on September 24 at our Main Office. All are welcome.”

About Chelsea State Bank

Chelsea State Bank is a full-service financial institution with offices in Chelsea and Dexter. The Bank was formed 125 years ago by local business leaders to provide timely financial solutions to individuals, families, farmers, and businesses in the community. This tradition of community service continues today. For more information, please call 734.475.1355 or visit www.chelseastate.bank. Member FDIC.