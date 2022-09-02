9-02-2022 7:39am
Weekly Road Work, Sep 5-11
|Township
|Where
|Impact to Traffic
|Timeline
|Ann Arbor
|Dixboro Rd, north of Plymouth Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Mid-Aug. - late-Sept
|Ann Arbor
|Warren Rd between Pontiac Tr and Dixboro Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of Sept. 5
|Ann Arbor
|Stein Rd, near 750 Stein Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of Sept. 5
|Ann Arbor
|Englave Dr between Blueberry Ln and Newport Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of Sept. 5
|Dexter
|Unpaved primary roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|Aug. 22 - Sept. 6
|Dexter
|Riker Rd between Island Lake Rd and N. Territorial Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of Sept. 5
|Lima
|Unpaved primary roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|Aug. 22 - Sept. 6
|Lodi
|Weber Rd between Dell Rd and Noble Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Aug. 29 - Sept. 9
|Lodi
|Unpaved local roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|Aug. 29 - Sept. 16
|Lyndon
|Unpaved primary roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|Aug. 22 - Sept. 6
|Northfield
|7 Mile Rd between E. Shore Dr and Earhart Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of Sept. 5 (delayed start)
|Northfield
|Whitmore Lake Rd between N. Territorial Rd and 5 Mile Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Aug. 18 - Sept. 30 (extended)
|Northfield
|Nollar Rd between N. Territorial Rd and 6 Mile Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of Sept. 5 (delayed start)
|Northfield
|Jennings Rd just east of Kearney Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of Sept. 5 (delayed start)
|Northfield
|E. Shore Dr between 7 Mile Rd and Main St
|Lane closure
|Sept. 6 - 8
|Northfield, Webster
|N. Territorial Rd between Mast Rd and Dixboro Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of Sept. 5 (delayed start)
|Pittsfield
|Packard Rd between US-23 and Carpenter Rd
|Road closure
|June 27 - mid-Sept
|Pittsfield
|Crane Rd between Textile Rd and US-12
|Lane closure
|July 25 - mid Nov. (extended)
|Salem
|Gotfredson Rd between M-14 and Old N. Territorial Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|June 6 - late Sept.
|Salem
|Intersection of Pontiac Tr and N. Territorial Rd
|Intersection closure
|June 13 - Sept 30
|Saline
|Unpaved local roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|Sept. 5 -15
|Saline, York
|Maple Rd between Hartman Rd and Saline-Milan Rd
|Road closure
|Week of Sept. 5 (delayed start)
|Scio
|Intersection of Liberty Rd and Zeeb Rd
|Intersection closure
|July 5 - mid-Sept.
|Scio
|N. Delhi Rd between Huron River Dr and end of pavement
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of Sept. 5 (delayed start)
|Scio
|Zeeb Rd, at railroad tracks south of Huron River Dr
|Road closure
|Sept 7 - Sept 11
|Sharon
|Unpaved local roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|Sept. 1 - 15 (extended)
|Superior
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|Sept. 6 -16
|Superior
|Leforge Rd between Clark Rd and Geddes Rd
|Lane closure
|Aug. 29 - mid Oct.
|Superior
|Harris Rd between MacArthur Blvd and Geddes Rd
|Road closure
|Sept. 6 - Nov.
|Sylvan
|Unpaved primary roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|Aug. 22 - Sept. 9
|Ypsilanti
|Heather Ridge between McCarthy St and Andrea Ave
|Daytime lane closure - DTE Gas project
|Jan. - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|Knowles St between Gattegno St and Harry St
|Daytime lane closure - DTE Gas project
|Jan. - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|Lynn Ave between McCarthy St and Harry St
|Daytime lane closure - DTE Gas project
|Jan. - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|Grove Rd between Harris Rd and Bridge Rd
|Lane closure
|Aug. 29 - Oct.
|Ypsilanti
|US-12 & M-17 improvements
|Intermittent lane and shoulder closures
|Mid-Aug. - mid-Oct.
|Ypsilanti
|Tuttle Hill Rd between Martz Rd and Huron River Dr
|Lane closure
|Sept. 6 - Mid Oct.