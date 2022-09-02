Chelsea MI
9-02-2022 7:39am

Weekly Road Work, Sep 5-11

Township Where Impact to Traffic Timeline
Ann Arbor Dixboro Rd, north of Plymouth Rd Intermittent lane closure Mid-Aug. - late-Sept
Ann Arbor Warren Rd between Pontiac Tr and Dixboro Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of Sept. 5
Ann Arbor Stein Rd, near 750 Stein Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of Sept. 5
Ann Arbor Englave Dr between Blueberry Ln and Newport Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of Sept. 5
Dexter Unpaved primary roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control Aug. 22 - Sept. 6
Dexter Riker Rd between Island Lake Rd and N. Territorial Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of Sept. 5
Lima Unpaved primary roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control Aug. 22 - Sept. 6
Lodi Weber Rd between Dell Rd and Noble Rd Daytime road closure Aug. 29 - Sept. 9
Lodi Unpaved local roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control Aug. 29 - Sept. 16
Lyndon Unpaved primary roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control Aug. 22 - Sept. 6
Northfield 7 Mile Rd between E. Shore Dr and Earhart Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of Sept. 5 (delayed start)
Northfield Whitmore Lake Rd between N. Territorial Rd and 5 Mile Rd Intermittent lane closure Aug. 18 - Sept. 30 (extended)
Northfield Nollar Rd between N. Territorial Rd and 6 Mile Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of Sept. 5 (delayed start)
Northfield Jennings Rd just east of Kearney Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of Sept. 5 (delayed start)
Northfield E. Shore Dr between 7 Mile Rd and Main St Lane closure Sept. 6 - 8
Northfield, Webster N. Territorial Rd between Mast Rd and Dixboro Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of Sept. 5 (delayed start)
Pittsfield Packard Rd between US-23 and Carpenter Rd Road closure June 27 - mid-Sept
Pittsfield Crane Rd between Textile Rd and US-12 Lane closure July 25 - mid Nov. (extended)
Salem Gotfredson Rd between M-14 and Old N. Territorial Rd Intermittent lane closure June 6 - late Sept.
Salem Intersection of Pontiac Tr and N. Territorial Rd Intersection closure June 13 - Sept 30
Saline Unpaved local roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control Sept. 5 -15
Saline, York Maple Rd between Hartman Rd and Saline-Milan Rd Road closure Week of Sept. 5 (delayed start)
Scio Intersection of Liberty Rd and Zeeb Rd Intersection closure July 5 - mid-Sept.
Scio N. Delhi Rd between Huron River Dr and end of pavement Intermittent lane closure Week of Sept. 5 (delayed start)
Scio Zeeb Rd, at railroad tracks south of Huron River Dr Road closure Sept 7 - Sept 11
Sharon Unpaved local roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control Sept. 1 - 15 (extended)
Superior Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control Sept. 6 -16
Superior Leforge Rd between Clark Rd and Geddes Rd Lane closure Aug. 29 - mid Oct.
Superior Harris Rd between MacArthur Blvd and Geddes Rd Road closure Sept. 6 - Nov.
Sylvan Unpaved primary roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control Aug. 22 - Sept. 9
Ypsilanti Heather Ridge between McCarthy St and Andrea Ave Daytime lane closure - DTE Gas project Jan. - Nov.
Ypsilanti Knowles St between Gattegno St and Harry St Daytime lane closure - DTE Gas project Jan. - Nov.
Ypsilanti Lynn Ave between McCarthy St and Harry St Daytime lane closure - DTE Gas project Jan. - Nov.
Ypsilanti Grove Rd between Harris Rd and Bridge Rd Lane closure Aug. 29 - Oct.
Ypsilanti US-12 & M-17 improvements Intermittent lane and shoulder closures Mid-Aug. - mid-Oct.
Ypsilanti Tuttle Hill Rd between Martz Rd and Huron River Dr Lane closure Sept. 6 - Mid Oct.
I'm interested
I disagree with this
This is unverified
Spam
Offensive