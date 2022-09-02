Dexter Moves Past Saline in Field Hockey Battle

A match that featured two previous state field hockey powers was a one-sided affair Wednesday night as Dexter cruised past Saline 5-1.

Maddie Rokke scored at 14:15 of the first period to put the Dreadnaughts up 1-0 and it would stay that way until the second when Addison Zogaib found the net to put the Dreads up 2-0 at the break.

Ava Hauman made it 3-0 early in the third, but the Hornets fought back with a goal by Ella Talladay to cut the Dexter lead to 3-1.

Emily Kate-Covert drilled one home to make it 4-1 late in the third and Marissa Skinner found the net in the fourth to seal the win for Dexter.

Alli St. Amour, Hauman, and Bailey Krueger picked up assists for the Dreads, while Analisa Leadbetter stopped 11 shots in net for Dexter.

Payton Maloney picked up an assist for Saline, while Megan Clauser made 13 saves in net for the Hornets.

Photos by Dawn McCann



