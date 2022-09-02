Saline Tennis Picks Up Pair of SEC Red Wins

The Saline tennis team picked up a pair of conference wins this week after sweeping Lincoln and Bedford.

The Hornets hosted a tri-meet on August 30 and swept Bedford 8-0.

The match of the day came at one singles where Mikaal Hamid rallied from a set down to win in a three-set tiebreaker 3-6, 6-3, 10-6.

Reed Recchia won 6-1, 6-2 at two singles, Lucas Bae 6-3, 6-0 t three singles, and Milo Spieth 6-0, 6-1 at four singles.

The doubles team dominated with Joeb Wuertherle and Paul Goldhardt winning 6-0, 6-2 at one doubles, Caleb Helmer and Sebastian Kubitz 6-0, 6-2 at two doubles, Andrew O’Neill and Alex Liu 6-1, 6-3 at three doubles and Jack Kargil and Tommy Allmand 6-0, 6-1 at four doubles.

The Hornets fell to a strong Chelsea team 7-1 with Wuertherle and Goldhadrt winning at one doubles in a three-set tiebreaker 6-4, 2-6, 10-2.

Saline then swept Lincoln 8-0 Thursday.

Hamid won 6-1, 6-1, Recchia 6-0, 6-0, Bae 6-0, 6-0, and Spieth 6-3, 6-0 at singles.

Wuertherle and Goldhardt won 6-0, 6-1, Helmer and Kubitz 6-3, 6-1, O’Neill and Liu 6-4, 6-1, and Kargil and Allmand 6-3 6-0.