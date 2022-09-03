Dexter Rolls Skyline in SEC Opener

The Dexter bench received a lot of work Friday night as the Dreadnaughts tolled to a 59-8 win over Ann Arbor Skyline in the SEC Red opener for both teams.

The Dreadnaughts were firing on all cylinders from the start, scoring 31 points in the first quarter and never looking back.

The Dreads lead grew to 45-0 at the break and with a running clock in the second half, they would cruise to the win.

Cole Cabana made the most of his short night with 11 carries for 77 yards and three touchdowns. He also caught one pass for 11 yards and returned a punt 50 yards.

Reeves Taylor was 810 passing for 101 yards and two scores and rushed for a one-yard TD.

Joey Tessmer caught five passes for 66 yards and a score and Cole Darby a six-yard TD reception, and Wyatt Novara caught one pass for 18 yards

Connor Robeson rushed for 32-yards and a score and Daniel Delduca added eight yards rushing. Noah Boyce added 11 yards on the ground and Grant Goodrich four yards.

Dexter improved to 2-0 and travel to Bedford for a key Red matchup Friday night. Bedford knocked off Dexter in overtime in a game that ended on a failed two-point conversion at the goal line.