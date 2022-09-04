Saline Volleyball Swats Brighton in Four Sets

The Saline volleyball team took care of Brighton in four sets in the 2022 home opener Thursday night.

The Hornets swatted the Bulldogs 25-15, 25-23, 15-25, 25-14 to move to 3-2 overall on the season.

Laney Burns had a big night with 36 assists, five digs, four aces, and one kill to lead the Hornets, while Mallory Bohl had 10 kills, eight digs, and eight aces.

Marie Laurio had another big night for the Hornets with 18 digs, 16 kills, and three aces.

Cazzi Smith recorded 10 digs and eight aces, while Anna Hesse had seven kills. Allie Smith had three digs and three aces, Addison Ashley three kills and one block, Catherine Flharty two kills and one block, Molly Rigg three digs, and Sidney White four digs.

The Hornets return to action Thursday night when they host Ann Arbor Pioneer in the SEC Red opener.