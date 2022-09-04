Chelsea Field Hockey Remains Undefeated on Season

The Chelsea field hockey team moved to 5-0 in the season afterastrong3-1 win over Ann Arbor Huron last week.

Braeden Scheffler struck early for the Bulldogs to give them a quick 1-0 lead.

The Bulldog defense would clamp down on Huron and it would stay 1-0 into the third period when Chelsea would strike twice to put the game away.

Lia Spink found the net early in the third to make it 2-0 and Kyla Sullivan would knock one home to make it 3-0 midway through the third.

Huron would score on a corner with just over six minutes remaining in the game, but it wasn’t enough as the Bulldogs pulled out the 3-1 win.

Elizabeth Lane made four saves in net for the Bulldogs, with Scheffler and Laney Smith picking up assists.