CPD Weekly Report 09-06-22

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 22-2697

Location: 300 block of Garfield St.

Date: September 1, 2022

Time: 11:54 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer was dispatched to the Chelsea Police Department for a walk-in fraud complaint. The complainant said that he had recently discovered he was the victim of identity theft. The complainant stated that he had recently checked the balance of his bank account online and discovered a significant shortage in his account. The complainant stated that he contacted his bank, and after a lengthy phone

conversation, it was determined that an unknown suspect(s) had created two new accounts with the complainant’s information but slightly altered the spelling of his last name and made the cell phone number different from the correct number. The complainant stated that since the fraud was discovered before the money was withdrawn from the bank, the complainant believed the money was going to be returned to him. The case was closed pending further investigative leads that may arise from the financial institution’s investigation.