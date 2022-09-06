Old National Announces Additional Ann Arbor Banking Center Location

Old National Bank has just opened a new Ann Arbor Banking Center at 201 S. Main Street located in the historical First National Building on the corner of Washington and Main. The Main Street Association and the A2Y Chamber along with other community and business leaders will gather on September 22 at 5 pm. for an official ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Community members are invited to attend, take a tour, and enjoy refreshments. In addition to the ribbon cutting, the banking center will be hosting a community grand opening week starting on September 19.

This state-of-the-art facility includes many new, energy-efficient features as well as a conversation area, and a 24-Hour ATM. This full-service location offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, wealth management, private banking, and mortgage services.

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB), the holding company of Old National Bank, is the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest. With approximately $46 billion of assets and $28 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top 35 banking companies based in the U.S. and has been recognized as the World’s Most Ethical Company by the Ethisphere Institute for eleven consecutive years.

Since its founding in 1834, Old National Bank has focused on community banking by building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients and in the communities it serves. In addition to providing extensive services in retail and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management, investment, and capital market services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com