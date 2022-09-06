Chelsea Adds Member to Public Safety Task Force

Kate Henson has been named to the City of Chelsea Community Public Safety Strategic Planning Group.

The group is charged with creating a strategic plan for and with the Chelsea Police Department to ensure that the mission and vision of the Chelsea Police Department aligns with the city’s vision.

Henson is a Chelsea resident and parent of two young children, has a background in organizational development, and serves as a substitute teacher in Chelsea schools.

“In order to develop an effective strategic plan, the group must think about our public safety from the standpoint of all stakeholders, individual citizens, local businesses, the hospital, visitors, and our schools,” says Henson.

She adds that the city council has provided a good framework for progress.

“We’ll be breaking it into segments, with an early piece being determining our police force’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats,” Henson says.

As a potential school board member, Henson noted the school district’s efforts in recent years to improve safety and security in each building.

“The district’s work will add to the information we need to craft a good plan,” she says. “I think we’ve learned so much over the past couple years and I think we have a great opportunity to shape public safety into a modern organization that still holds the nature of our small town community at heart.”

“Our community has grown and changed in many ways,” she adds. “We’ve more traffic to manage, a bigger and more diverse population, and pressures from the outside world. But we’re still a small town where people know each other and want the best for each other. I’m committed to helping our town find the right plan and policies to effectively serve and protect everyone.”

More information about the city public safety group can be found here: https://www.city-chelsea.org/Portals/0/Community%20Public%20Safety%20Strategic%20Planning%20Group%20Creation_1.pdf

Photo: Kate Henson. Courtesy of Kate Henson.