Chelsea Figure Skating Club medals at US Figure Skating Showcase National Championships

The Chelsea Figure Skating Club had a strong showing at this year’s US Figure Skating Showcase National Championships.

Three skaters from the club earned medals at this year’s championships, which took place in Wesley Chapel, Florida on August 2-6.

The Sun Times News (STN) connected with Megan Salamon, the Skating Director of the Chelsea Figure Skating Club, to talk about this great news.

She said Madison Majeske, 17 years old, finished second place in the Novice division while Alex Davis, also 17, finished second in the Intermediate division.

Sydney Brandt, 12, won the juvenile division and progressed to the parade of junior champions, which according to Salamon is where the division champions compete for the overall titles.

“Sydney became the first skater to medal in the parade of champions, securing the bronze medal in the overall standings!” Salamon said.

Sydney Brandt placing 3rd in the Junior Parade. photo courtesy of the Chelsea Figure Skating Club

STN asked Salamon about the skaters’ success.

“I have coached these girls six days a week for many years now,” she said. “They worked hard for all of their success they earned this year!”

The time and effort is being put in at the Arctic Coliseum in Chelsea, where the club calls home.

According to its web page, the skating club offers “a supportive and welcoming environment for skaters of all ages and levels. The Chelsea Figure Skating Club is proud to be part of the US Figure Skating Association, and offer programs from basic skills through the senior level per USFS guidelines. We are very proud to have skaters representing our club at the State, Regional, Sectional, and National levels. We hold an established program for those wishing to compete in the US National Showcase Championships, as well as a high school skating team, and put on 2 ice shows within the club each year!”

Salamon said they have skaters attend this national skating event yearly, and have now had skaters find great success for about five years now.

The club starts training ages 2 and up in the learn to skate program at the Arctic Coliseum. Anyone interested in getting into figure skating can contact Salamon at MeganSalamon7@gmail.com.