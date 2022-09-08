9-08-2022 12:35pm
Weekly Road Work Sept 12-18
|Township
|Where
|Impact to Traffic
|Timeline
|Ann Arbor
|Intersection of Plymouth Rd and Dixboro Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Mid-Aug. - late-Sept.
|Dexter
|Riker Rd between Island Lake Rd and N. Territorial Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Sept. 5 - 15
|Lodi
|Unpaved local roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|Aug. 29 - Sept. 16
|Lyndon
|Unpaved primary roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|Aug. 22 - Sept. 9
|Northfield
|7 Mile Rd between E. Shore Dr and Earhart Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of Sept. 12 (delayed start)
|Northfield
|Whitmore Lake Rd between N. Territorial Rd and 5 Mile Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Aug. 18 - Sept. 30 (extended)
|Northfield
|Nollar Rd between N. Territorial Rd and 6 Mile Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Sept. 6 - 16
|Northfield
|Jennings Rd just east of Kearney Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of Sept. 12 (delayed start)
|Pittsfield
|Packard Rd between US-23 and Carpenter Rd
|Road closure
|June 27 - mid-Sept.
|Pittsfield
|Crane Rd between Textile Rd and US-12
|Lane closure
|July 25 - mid Nov. (extended)
|Pittsfield
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|Week of Sept. 12
|Salem
|Gotfredson Rd between M-14 and Old N. Territorial Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|June 6 - mid Oct. (extended)
|Salem
|Intersection of Pontiac Tr and N. Territorial Rd
|Intersection closure
|June 13 - Sept. 30
|Saline
|Unpaved local roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|Sept. 5 - 15
|Saline, York
|Maple Rd between Hartman Rd and Saline-Milan Rd
|Road closure
|Week of Sept. 12 (delayed start)
|Scio
|Intersection of Liberty Rd and Zeeb Rd
|Intersection closure
|July 5 - mid-Sept.
|Scio
|N. Delhi Rd between Huron River Dr and end of pavement
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of Sept. 12 (delayed start)
|Sharon
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|Sept. 1 - 15
|Superior
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|Sept. 6 - 16
|Superior
|Leforge Rd between Clark Rd and Geddes Rd
|Lane closure
|Aug. 29 - mid Oct.
|Superior
|Harris Rd between MacArthur Blvd and Geddes Rd
|Road closure
|Sept. 12 - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|Harmon Ave between Crittendon Ave and George Ave
|Daytime lane closure - DTE gas project
|Jan. - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|Victor Ave between Harmon Ave and David Ave
|Daytime lane closure - DTE gas project
|Jan. - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|Phyllis St between Dorothy St and Knowles St
|Daytime lane closure - DTE gas project
|Jan. - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|Grove Rd between Harris Rd and Bridge Rd
|Lane closure
|Aug. 29 - Oct.
|Ypsilanti
|US-12 & M-17 improvements
|Intermittent lane and shoulder closures
|Mid-August - mid-Oct.
|Ypsilanti
|Tuttle Hill Rd between Martz Rd and Huron River Dr
|Lane closure
|Sept. 6 - mid-Oct.
|Ypsilanti
|Crittendon Ave between Harry St and George Ave
|Daytime lane closure - DTE gas project
|Jan. - Nov.