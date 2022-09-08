Chelsea MI
9-08-2022 12:35pm

Weekly Road Work Sept 12-18

Township Where Impact to Traffic Timeline
Ann Arbor Intersection of Plymouth Rd and Dixboro Rd Intermittent lane closure Mid-Aug. - late-Sept.
Dexter Riker Rd between Island Lake Rd and N. Territorial Rd Intermittent lane closure Sept. 5 - 15
Lodi Unpaved local roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control Aug. 29 - Sept. 16
Lyndon Unpaved primary roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control Aug. 22 - Sept. 9
Northfield 7 Mile Rd between E. Shore Dr and Earhart Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of Sept. 12 (delayed start)
Northfield Whitmore Lake Rd between N. Territorial Rd and 5 Mile Rd Intermittent lane closure Aug. 18 - Sept. 30 (extended)
Northfield Nollar Rd between N. Territorial Rd and 6 Mile Rd Intermittent lane closure Sept. 6 - 16
Northfield Jennings Rd just east of Kearney Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of Sept. 12 (delayed start)
Pittsfield Packard Rd between US-23 and Carpenter Rd Road closure June 27 - mid-Sept.
Pittsfield Crane Rd between Textile Rd and US-12 Lane closure July 25 - mid Nov. (extended)
Pittsfield Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control Week of Sept. 12
Salem Gotfredson Rd between M-14 and Old N. Territorial Rd Intermittent lane closure June 6 - mid Oct. (extended)
Salem Intersection of Pontiac Tr and N. Territorial Rd Intersection closure June 13 - Sept. 30
Saline Unpaved local roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control Sept. 5 - 15
Saline, York Maple Rd between Hartman Rd and Saline-Milan Rd Road closure Week of Sept. 12 (delayed start)
Scio Intersection of Liberty Rd and Zeeb Rd Intersection closure July 5 - mid-Sept.
Scio N. Delhi Rd between Huron River Dr and end of pavement Intermittent lane closure Week of Sept. 12 (delayed start)
Sharon Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control Sept. 1 - 15
Superior Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control Sept. 6 - 16
Superior Leforge Rd between Clark Rd and Geddes Rd Lane closure Aug. 29 - mid Oct.
Superior Harris Rd between MacArthur Blvd and Geddes Rd Road closure Sept. 12 - Nov.
Ypsilanti Harmon Ave between Crittendon Ave and George Ave Daytime lane closure - DTE gas project Jan. - Nov.
Ypsilanti Victor Ave between Harmon Ave and David Ave Daytime lane closure - DTE gas project Jan. - Nov.
Ypsilanti Phyllis St between Dorothy St and Knowles St Daytime lane closure - DTE gas project Jan. - Nov.
Ypsilanti Grove Rd between Harris Rd and Bridge Rd Lane closure Aug. 29 - Oct.
Ypsilanti US-12 & M-17 improvements Intermittent lane and shoulder closures Mid-August - mid-Oct.
Ypsilanti Tuttle Hill Rd between Martz Rd and Huron River Dr Lane closure Sept. 6 - mid-Oct.
Ypsilanti Crittendon Ave between Harry St and George Ave Daytime lane closure - DTE gas project Jan. - Nov.
