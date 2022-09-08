Mayor Pacheco Proclaims Sept 17-23 “Constitution Week”

By Doug Marrin

Chelsea City Council approved a proclamation recognizing September 17-23, 2022, as Constitution Week. The annual declaration comes at the request of the Sarah Caswell Angell Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR).

The proclamation reads:

“WHEREAS, September 17-23, 2022 marks the two hundred thirty-fifth anniversary of the drafting of the Constitution of the United States of America by the Constitutional Convention; and

“WHEREAS, it is fitting and proper to officially recognize this magnificent document and the anniversary of its creation; and

“WHEREAS, it is fitting and proper to encourage, support, and recognize the patriotic celebrations which will commemorate the occasion; and

“WHEREAS, the Constitution of the United States of America, the guardian of our liberties, embodies the principles of limited government in a Republic dedicated to rule by law; and

“WHEREAS, Public Law 915 guarantees the issuing of a proclamation each year by the President of the United States of America designating September 17 through 23 as Constitution Week;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Jane Pacheco, Mayor of the City of Chelsea, Michigan, do hereby proclaim September 17th-23rd, as Constitution Week and urge all citizens to take note of the observance.”

DAR began the observance of Constitution Week in 1955 by petitioning the U.S. Congress, which adopted it. President Eisenhower signed it into public law in 1956.

DAR’s website states the three-fold aim of the Constitution Week celebration is:

Emphasize citizens’ responsibilities for protecting and defending the Constitution. Inform people that the Constitution is the basis for America's great heritage and the foundation for our way of life. Encourage the study of the historical events which led to the framing of the Constitution in September 1787.

Governor Whitmer has in the past made the annual proclamation for the State of Michigan, as have the surrounding communities in our area.