Chelsea Golfers Split Pair in SEC

The Chelsea girls' golf team split a pair of SEC matches Wednesday, beating Tecumseh 203-230 and falling to Pioneer 166-203.

Maggie Baldwin led the Bulldogs with a round of 49 at Tecumseh.

Maya Valik and Anna Reisner each shot scores of 50 for Chelsea. Piper Diesing finished with 54, while Libby Wacker shot 62 and Addison McCarthy 65.

The Bulldogs traveled to Saline Thursday for a dual meet with the Hornets at Brookside Golf Course and came up short in a 181-201 loss.

Reisner fired a round of 40 to lead Chelsea.

Diesing followed with a score of 52 and Kailyn Porter 54. Baldwin finished with 55, Valik and Wacker each with 56.

Photos by Mike Williamson



