Washtenaw Community College announces bootcamps for cybersecurity shortages and innovative solutions to health care

From WCC

Washtenaw Community College (WCC) will host two workforce training bootcamps this fall to fill critical talent needs in the areas of IT-cybersecurity and health care.

The college is partnering with Michigan Works! Southeast and a number of employers to offer the IT Cybersecurity Bootcamp and the Foundation of C.A.R.E. Bootcamp.

The IT Cybersecurity Bootcamp will include in-depth training and certifications within four important and high-demand areas of information technology, including customer service, A+, Network+ and Security+.

The program can enroll 17 students, preparing graduates to quickly fill in-demand jobs in the fast-changing and fast-growing tech industry. More than 8,000 open cybersecurity positions exist in the State of Michigan, according to ZDNet.

Computer support specialists and information security professional can earn starting salaries up to $58,000 and $102,000 respectively, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The IT Cybersecurity Bootcamp will kick off with an orientation on Saturday, September 24. Classes will run from September 26 through November 18.

The Foundation of C.A.R.E. (Caring for the Aging Responsibly through Education) Bootcamp will offer a unique and customized hands-on experience to teach skills needed for direct patient care, a field that has experienced mass worker shortages within the last few years.

The program will prepare up to 24 students to work in an industry projected to have more than three million openings nationwide by 2030, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The Foundation of C.A.R.E. training will kick off with orientation on Saturday, October 15. Classes will run between October 17 and October 28, with the final exam taking place on Monday, October 31.

Both trainings are in response to a shortage of skilled workers in these respective labor forces and by request of industry partners including, but not limited to, Michigan Rehabilitation Services, Novacoast, Inc. and SensCy for the IT Cybersecurity Bootcamp and Homewatch Care Givers, Interim Healthcare, Vibrant Life Senior Living and Waltonwood Carriage Park for the health care bootcamp.

The bootcamps are being offered through WCC’s Division of Workforce & Community Development and will be held at the Harriet Street Center in Ypsilanti (Cybersecurity) and on the WCC campus (C.A.R.E.).

Please reach out to workforcedevelopment@wccnet.edu or call 734-973-3681 for additional details.