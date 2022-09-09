Annual Heritage Gathering explores history and legacy of Underground Railroad in Michigan

In commemoration of International Underground Railroad Month in September, the Michigan Freedom Trail Commission and the Michigan History Center present their 5th annual Heritage Gathering, a series of virtual programs and an in-person conference.

This year’s events are built around the theme, “Underground Railroad Descendants: Sharing the Stories" – and there are endless accounts about our state’s importance to this secret network that aided thousands of people on their journey to freedom. For many, Detroit was the last stop before making their way to a free life in Canada.

"We began the Heritage Gathering back in 2018," said Amanda J. Campbell, chair of the Michigan Freedom Trail Commission. "We strive to bring together people from a variety of disciplines, organizations and walks of life to discuss and explore the history and legacy of the Underground Railroad in Michigan."

The 2022 keystone event is an in-person conference Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Michigan History Center in Lansing.

Sandra Clark, director of the Michigan History Center, noted the diversity of this year’s speakers.